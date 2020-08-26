Laird missed Tuesday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Laird is competing with Kalen Ballage, Myles Gaskin and Malcolm Perry for what could be two spots on the final roster, so he'll look to retake the field as soon as possible. The 25-year-old's versatility and special-teams chops should make him a strong candidate for the final depth spot in the backfield, health permitting.
