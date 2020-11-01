Laird (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The 25-year-old has been deployed mostly as a special teamer during his second active pro campaign, fielding 88 snaps in that department to just 24 total on offense. Laird was banged up during the second half of a spirited Miami performance, having yet to get involved on the stat sheet at his time of departure.