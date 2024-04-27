The Dolphins selected Paul in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 55th overall.

Miami's offensive line graded as mediocre at best in 2023 and needed an upgrade via the draft. Paul, despite playing for five years at Houston, is still rounding into his final form. He has the attributes that front offices covet, checking in at 6-foot-8, 331 pounds with 36-inch arms and profiling as a fluid athlete. He exclusively played left tackle in college, but with Terron Armstead holding down that side, Paul will compete with Austin Jackson for the right tackle job in all likelihood.