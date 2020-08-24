Williams hasn't had any issues with his surgically repaired knee during training camp, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

It's still possible the Dolphins limit his workload early in the season, considering Williams will be only 10 months removed from ACL surgery when the team takes the field for Week 1. He appears on track for the starting job across from DeVante Parker, with both Schad and Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com highlighting Williams as one of Miami's top performers at training camp.