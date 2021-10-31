Williams (coach's decision) was ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Bills due to discipline, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Williams didn't travel with the team to Buffalo and was ruled out Saturday, but the team revealed Sunday that his absence was due to discipline issues. Mack Hollins will likely operate as the Dolphins No. 3 wideout during their divisional matchup with the Bills.
