Dolphins' Preston Williams: Building momentum

Williams looks like a lock to make the Dolphins' 53-man roster, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Williams has been one of Miami's most impressive performers throughout OTAs and training camp, and will look to continue his hot streak throughout the preseason. Due to off field issues including a 2017 arrest, Williams was kept from competing in the combine and subsequently went undrafted out of Colorado State, despite some teams reportedly having a second- or third-round grade on him. At 6-foot-5, 218-pounds and with 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash, Williams could earn a stable role in Miami if he's able to continue impressing and stay out of trouble.