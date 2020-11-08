Williams was carted off the field during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a foot injury and is questionable to return, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Williams had four catches for 60 yards on five targets before being forced out Sunday, including a nine-yard helicopter score. If the second-year pro is unable to return against Arizona, it will fall to a combination of Jakeem Grant, Malcolm Perry and Mack Hollins to pick up the slack behind top wideout DeVante Parker.