Williams brought in both his targets for seven yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 31-13 win over the Jaguars on Thursday.

Williams was able to salvage what would have been a complete wash-out of a night for fantasy managers with his three-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter. The Colorado State product has struggled to make an impact in new coordinator Chan Gailey's offense thus far, posting just five catches on 14 targets through three games. The solid amount of looks is encouraging, and Williams may be able to start converting them into better production the more he familiarizes himself with the scheme. He'll look to push his numbers up across the board in a Week 4 home matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 4.