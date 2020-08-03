Williams (knee) has been cleared for football activities, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
This doesn't necessarily mean Williams will be a full go when the Dolphins put on pads in mid-August, but it does suggest he has a shot to be ready for the start of the regular season. Despite going undrafted last year, Williams earned a Week 1 starting job and was on pace for a 64-856-6 receiving line (120 targets) before an ACL tear ended his season in Week 9. His best game was the one in which he suffered the injury, and he'd also shown some ability on special teams with an 11.5-yard average on 10 punt returns. A healthy Williams could be the second or third option in Miami's passing attack.
