Williams (foot) is considered day-to-day, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Williams injured his foot in the second quarter of Sunday's eventual win at Arizona and was carted from the field. Afterward, X-rays came back negative, leading the Dolphins to believe he's dealing with a sprain, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It's unclear if Williams will be available Week 10 against the Chargers, but the decision likely will come down to how many practice reps the 2019 undrafted free agent can handle in the coming days.
