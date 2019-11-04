The season-ending right leg injury Williams sustained in Sunday's win over the Jets was a torn ACL, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The Dolphins initially termed Williams' injury as a sprained right knee at the time of his departure, but follow-up scans revealed that he had sustained a complete ligament tear. Williams was a standout performer in the Dolphins' first victory of the season, hauling in five of nine targets for 72 yards and two scores. The undrafted rookie will now face a lengthy rehab and recovery process that could jeopardize his availability for the 2020 season, but he's likely put himself in the Dolphins' long-term plans with his showing through the first eight games. Williams leads the Dolphins in receptions (32) and receiving yards (428) and ranks second in touchdowns (three).

