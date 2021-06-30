Williams (foot) participated in the voluntary offseason program but didn't practice at June minicamp, The Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins may have planned this all along, but it's also possible Williams aggravated his foot or suffered a new injury during OTAs. He had season-ending foot surgery in November, after getting surgery for a torn ACL the previous year. Williams now enters his third pro season facing fierce competition for playing time, as the Dolphins added Will Fuller and sixth overall pick Jaylen Waddle in the offseason. The team also has DeVante Parker, who topped 1,200 yards two years ago, while the likes of Albert Wilson, Allen Hurns, Jakeem Grant and Lynn Bowden provide sturdy competition for depth roles. Williams is 24 and still on a rookie UDFA contract, so he should have a roster spot even if he's lower down the depth chart.
