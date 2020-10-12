Williams hauled in four of five targets for 106 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 43-17 win over the 49ers.

Williams got off to a quiet start to the 2020 season while coming off an ACL tear, but he looked to be at full form during Sunday's upset win. The second-year pro set the tone on Miami's first play of the game with a 47-yard catch from Ryan Fitzpatrick. His 106 receiving yards weren't only a career-high, as Williams also surpassed his total combined yardage through the first four games of the season.