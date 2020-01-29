Dolphins' Preston Williams: Expects to play in 2020
Williams (knee) doesn't yet have a timeline to return to the field, but he does expect to play in 2020, the Palm Beach Post reports.
Williams suffered the ACL tear Nov. 3, giving him 10 months to recover and rehab before Week 1 of 2020. It could be a close call, but he'll at least have youth on his side as he prepares for his age-23 season. The Colorado State product was an instant contributor as an undrafted rookie, with his stats from eight games prorating to a 64-856-5 receiving line on 120 targets over a 16-game campaign. Williams led the Dolphins in receiving yards at the time of his knee injury, which then paved the way for DeVante Parker to compile a league-high 802 yards over the final eight weeks of the season. Parker figures to enter 2020 as the team's No. 1 receiver, but it's worth remembering that he and Williams were essentially equals before the rookie tore his ACL.
