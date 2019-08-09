Dolphins' Preston Williams: Explodes in preseason debut

Williams hauled in four of five targets, amassing 97 receiving yards during Thursday's 34-27 win against the Falcons.

The rookie wideout had more than double the receiving yardage of any player for either side Thursday night. He's beginning to not only garner recognition as a potential member of Miami's 53-man roster, but also as a potential weekly contributor for one of the thinnest receiving corps in the NFL. Williams had 248 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his final collegiate game for Colorado State, and followed that up with a stellar professional debut against the Falcons. It's fair to say this young man is on a roll, and could prove to be a secret weapon for a Dolphins offense that is starving for playmakers.