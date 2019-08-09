Dolphins' Preston Williams: Explodes in preseason debut
Williams hauled in four of five targets, amassing 97 receiving yards during Thursday's 34-27 win against the Falcons.
The rookie wideout had more than double the receiving yardage of any player for either side Thursday night. He's beginning to not only garner recognition as a potential member of Miami's 53-man roster, but also as a potential weekly contributor for one of the thinnest receiving corps in the NFL. Williams had 248 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his final collegiate game for Colorado State, and followed that up with a stellar professional debut against the Falcons. It's fair to say this young man is on a roll, and could prove to be a secret weapon for a Dolphins offense that is starving for playmakers.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Robinson down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Where have all the tight ends gone?
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce, George Kittle and several more tight ends and...
-
What to watch on Thursday night
Heath Cummings says he'll be watching the Cardinals offense closely. Here's what else he's...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Did Zeke fall in our latest mock?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team, non-PPR mock draft and where players...
-
TEs worth waiting for in drafts
Want to wait until late on Draft Day to find a tight end to help you get off to a good start?...