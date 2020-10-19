Williams caught two of three targets for 18 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Jets.

The Dolphins' passing game mostly went into the tank after taking a 21-0 lead into halftime, but Williams was able to cash in early to salvage his production. The second-year receiver has found the end zone in three of the last four games, and if the groin injury DeVante Parker suffered Sunday doesn't heal up over the team's Week 7 bye, Williams could find himself as Ryan Fitzpatrick's top option for a game or two.