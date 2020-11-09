X-rays on Williams' injured foot came back negative, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Dolphins believe Williams escaped with a sprain, though it could be a relatively severe one given that he was carted off the field during the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Cardinals. He was on track for a huge game before the injury, catching four of five targets for 60 yards and a touchdown on 17 snaps. Mack Hollins replaced Williams and scored a TD of his own, but Hollins finished the afternoon with just the one target, also playing 17 snaps (28 percent). Hollins and Jakeem Grant will be the top candidates to take on vacated snaps if Williams isn't available for Week 10 against the Chargers.
