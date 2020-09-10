The Dolphins listed Williams (knee) as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Williams has reportedly remained setback-free since being cleared for full football activities earlier this summer after suffering a season-ending ACL tear midway through his rookie campaign. Though Williams' reps were capped for the second straight day, the Dolphins are believed to just be exercising extra caution with the wideout, who is expected to start opposite DeVante Parker (hamstring) in Sunday's season opener at New England.
