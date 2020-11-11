Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said Wednesday that Williams (foot) will be placed on injured reserve, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports. "[Williams' injury is] more significant than we thought," Flores said.

Flores was unwilling to speculate if the foot injury Williams sustained in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Cardinals would sideline him for the season, but the receiver's move to IR means that he'll miss at least three games. With Williams shut down through the end of the month, Flores specifically mentioned Jakeem Grant, Mack Hollins and Lynn Bowden as the main candidates to see more work alongside No. 1 receiver DeVante Parker. The 23-year-old Williams has had some tough luck on the health front to begin his young career, as he previously missed half of his rookie season with a torn ACL.