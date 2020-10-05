Williams secured one of three targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick delivered both DeVante Parker and Isaiah Ford double-digit targets, leaving Williams and tight end Mike Gesicki mostly uninvolved in the passing game. Williams hasn't enjoyed much fantasy relevance outside of a Week 3 contest in which he scored (but only managed seven yards). The second-year pro is off to a slow start to the 2020 season, so he'll be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes until such time as he can string together a few consistent performances.