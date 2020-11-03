Williams hauled in two of five targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 28-17 win over the Rams.

Williams has now been held to two receptions in back-to-back games, and he's failed to exceed 20 yards in four of seven contests. Granted, rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa only passed for 93 yards in his first NFL start, as Sunday featured a strange gamescript in which Miami got to nurse a lead courtesy of both defensive and special-teams touchdowns. The second-year pro will get a chance to demonstrate more on-field chemistry with Tagovailoa in Arizona in Week 9.