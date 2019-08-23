Dolphins' Preston Williams: Held without a catch
Williams failed to bring in either of his two targets during Thursday's 22-7 win over Jacksonville.
Williams' net stats aren't impressive, but it's worth keeping in mind that each of his targets came in the form of poorly-thrown balls by Ryan Fitzpatrick. On one target Williams beat Jalen Ramsey on a go-route but was unable to adjust to the overthrown pass. The undrafted wideout lined up with Miami's starting offense Thursday with both Albert Wilson (hip) and DeVante Parker (undisclosed) sidelined, and is making a case for a weekly role in the regular season.
