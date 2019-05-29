Dolphins' Preston Williams: Impressive during OTAs

Williams has impressed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during OTAs, Sean Pitts and Carline Jean of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel report.

Williams was also specifically mentioned by Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel as one of the three top performers at OTAs, where the receiver has reportedly made a number of "wild" catches. While it'll be another feat for Williams to continue his impressive play when the pads come on, the 6-foot-4 Colorado State product at least seems to be making a fantastic first impression as an undrafted rookie.

