Williams hauled in one of five targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Bills.

Among the four targets that Williams failed to secure was a would-be short touchdown, despite Ryan Fitzpatrick putting the ball squarely in his hands. Through two contests the second-year pro has just three catches on 12 targets, a dismal ratio even when factoring in that he's faced two of the league's top defenses (Buffalo and New England). Williams will get a solid opportunity to bounce back against Jacksonville's lackluster secondary in Week 3, but the Dolphins could consider decreasing his role on offense if he continues to struggle.