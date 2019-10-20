Dolphins' Preston Williams: Leads pass catchers in loss
Williams secured six of eight targets for 82 yards and returned one punt for 19 yards in the Dolphins' 31-21 loss to the Bills on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.
Williams led the Dolphins in receptions and receiving yardage while checking in second in targets to DeVante Parker. The rookie's one miscue was costly, however, as he gave up the ball at Miami's 28-yard line with the Bills clinging to a 17-14 lead. The loose ball was recovered by Buffalo's Jerry Hughes and returned to the Dolphins' 11-yard line, and Cole Beasley crossed the goal line three plays later on a three-yard scoring grab. On the brighter side, both Williams' reception and receiving yardage tallies were career highs, and he'll look to build on those numbers against the Steelers in a Week 8 Monday night showdown.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...