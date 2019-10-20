Williams secured six of eight targets for 82 yards and returned one punt for 19 yards in the Dolphins' 31-21 loss to the Bills on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Williams led the Dolphins in receptions and receiving yardage while checking in second in targets to DeVante Parker. The rookie's one miscue was costly, however, as he gave up the ball at Miami's 28-yard line with the Bills clinging to a 17-14 lead. The loose ball was recovered by Buffalo's Jerry Hughes and returned to the Dolphins' 11-yard line, and Cole Beasley crossed the goal line three plays later on a three-yard scoring grab. On the brighter side, both Williams' reception and receiving yardage tallies were career highs, and he'll look to build on those numbers against the Steelers in a Week 8 Monday night showdown.