Williams caught four of 12 targets for 68 yards during Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cowboys.

Williams was peppered with targets on the day, and although he caught just one-third of the balls thrown his way, he still used his size to haul in some impressive receptions. The rookie has quietly led the team with 131 receiving yards on eight grabs over the last two games and seems to be emerging as a primary target in the passing game for an anemic Dolphins offense. Despite his recent success, Williams could have a tough time producing much in next Sunday's home matchup against the Chargers.