Williams caught four of seven targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Chargers.

Although Williams led the team in targets, he did little of note outside his long gain of 25 yards. This makes three straight games with exactly four receptions for Williams, while his 12 receptions on 25 targets during that span speaks to the current ineptitude of the team's passing attack. He should continue to command plenty of attention in the team's next game Oct. 13 against the Redskins, but his role is far from guaranteed to translate into valuable fantasy production.