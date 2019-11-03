Dolphins' Preston Williams: Leaves Sunday's game
Williams (wrist) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets.
Williams was forced out of Sunday's contest early in the third quarter. Prior to leaving the field, the undrafted rookie out of Colorado State recorded four catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns.
