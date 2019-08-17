Dolphins' Preston Williams: Less impressive in encore

Williams caught one of six targets for seven total yards during Friday's 16-14 loss to Tampa Bay.

All six of Williams' targets came in the first half, with Miami trying to get sophomore acquisition Josh Rosen going. It wasn't nearly the kind of explosion Williams had in the preseason opener, but that's to be expected. Williams has the talent to make the roster, but the preseason has featured both shuffling in terms of who he's lining up against and rotation in terms of who is passing him the ball. Clarity should come next week against Jacksonville in a game that is traditionally the dress rehearsal for the regular season.