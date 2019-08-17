Dolphins' Preston Williams: Less impressive in encore
Williams caught one of six targets for seven total yards during Friday's 16-14 loss to Tampa Bay.
All six of Williams' targets came in the first half, with Miami trying to get sophomore acquisition Josh Rosen going. It wasn't nearly the kind of explosion Williams had in the preseason opener, but that's to be expected. Williams has the talent to make the roster, but the preseason has featured both shuffling in terms of who he's lining up against and rotation in terms of who is passing him the ball. Clarity should come next week against Jacksonville in a game that is traditionally the dress rehearsal for the regular season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Gordon Reinstated: Still star potential?
Josh Gordon has been officially reinstated, giving the Patriots' offense the No. 1 option they...
-
News & notes: New No. 1 WR in Miami?
Catch up on the latest injuries, news, and notes from around the NFL as we go deeper into preseason...
-
TE Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at tight end with all of...
-
WR Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to build a winning WR corps with our position preview...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...