Williams (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Williams put forth a strong training camp and has thus far avoided any setbacks in his recovery from ACL surgery, though the Dolphins have been managing his workload. The second-year pro still looks on track to suit up against the Patriots on Sunday, in which case he'll occupy a starting role across from DeVante Parker (hamstring), but it's possible that he could still have to deal with residual effects of his recovery during the early portions of the season.
