Dolphins' Preston Williams: Locked in for roster spot
Williams appears to have locked down a roster spot, as he was held out of Thursday's preseason finale against the Saints, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
The undrafted rookie out of Colorado State caught just five of 14 targets for 104 yards in three preseason games, but his strong work in practice throughout the spring and summer essentially made this a foregone conclusion. Williams presumably lands somewhere between fourth and sixth on the depth chart, with a chance to bump higher if the Dolphins trade Kenny Stills (leg). It isn't clear if Williams will have any role on offense Week 1 against the Ravens.
