Williams caught four of six targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 43-0 loss to the Patriots.

Williams has been perhaps the lone bright spot for the Dolphins through two weeks. The undrafted wide receiver's Week 1 touchdown is the only one Miami has scored through two weeks, and he was the team's only player to top 30 receiving yards in this one. Williams should have plenty of opportunities to accrue garbage-time stats moving forward, making him perhaps the Dolphins' most valuable fantasy commodity.