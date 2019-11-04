Dolphins' Preston Williams: Out for season
Williams will miss the rest of the season due to a leg injury, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Williams suffered what was called a sprained right knee during Sunday's win against the Jets, which will cut his rookie campaign short after eight games. He's flashed so far in his brief career, hauling in 32 of 60 targets for 428 yards and two touchdowns. Per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, coach Brian Flores wouldn't elaborate on when Williams will be healthy in 2020, so there's a chance the wide receiver has to devote much of his offseason to rehab and recovery.
More News
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Diagnosed with torn ACL•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Will have MRI on Monday•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Exits with knee injury•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Retakes field versus Jets•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Targeted seven times in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...