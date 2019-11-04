Williams will miss the rest of the season due to a leg injury, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Williams suffered what was called a sprained right knee during Sunday's win against the Jets, which will cut his rookie campaign short after eight games. He's flashed so far in his brief career, hauling in 32 of 60 targets for 428 yards and two touchdowns. Per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, coach Brian Flores wouldn't elaborate on when Williams will be healthy in 2020, so there's a chance the wide receiver has to devote much of his offseason to rehab and recovery.