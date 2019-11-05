The Dolphins placed Williams (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Williams' move to IR is merely a formality after reports surfaced a day earlier indicating the rookie sustained a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Jets. The wideout will undergo surgery to address the ligament damage in his knee and may have a difficult time gaining full clearance ahead of training camp next July.

