Williams (foot) looks set to enter the 2021 season in a depth role, Mike Clay of ESPN.com reports.
Williams quickly earned himself a starting spot in Miami as an undrafted rookie back in 2019, but after back-to-back seasons in which injuries limited him to eight games, the team had to explore other options. This offseason has seen longtime starter DeVante Parker be joined by explosive playmakers Will Fuller (suspension) and Jaylen Waddle, all three of whom stand to be prioritized in three-wide sets. With Williams even facing competition from Lynn Bowden, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant for the No. 4 spot, it's hard to envision a path to fantasy relevance in the near future.