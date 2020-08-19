Williams (knee) participated in Wednesday's practice after having taken a maintenance day Tuesday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Williams was cleared for football activities earlier this month, but coach Brian Flores disclosed Wednesday that the 23-year-old is on a maintenance plan. "You may not [always] see him on the field," Flores said, "but he's working whether in the weight room or the bubble or the training room." It still ultimately remains to be seen whether Williams will be a full go for Week 1, but he appears to be progressing from his ACL tear exactly according to the Dolphins' schedule. Williams will start on the outside opposite DeVante Parker when healthy.