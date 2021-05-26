Williams (foot) was on the field for Wednesday's practice, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Coming back from November foot surgery, Williams appears to be on track for the start of training camp. His health is probably less of an issue than his competition for snaps, after the Dolphins added Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle this offseason. Williams has shown signs of developing into a solid NFL starter, but he might have to settle for the third or fourth receiver spot this season.