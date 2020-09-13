Williams hauled in two of seven targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 21-11 loss to the Patriots.

Williams wasn't able to make much happen against New England's elite secondary, even with DeVante Parker (hamstring) having been forced off the field during the first half. Still, it's somewhat encouraging that Williams was able to command seven targets in his first return to action since suffering a torn ACL. He'll act as Miami's de facto No. 1 receiver if Parker is forced to miss any more time, though Week 2 will bring another difficult matchup against Buffalo.