Williams (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's season opener against the Patriots, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Williams began the week with back-to-back limited practices and was spotted with a wrap on his surgically repaired left knee, but he's fully expected to suit up Sunday in New England. DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Mike Gesicki (glute) also logged full practices, so Williams will join a Dolphins' receiving corps ready to begin the season at full health.