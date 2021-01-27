Williams had surgery on his foot in November, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

It was his second season-ending surgery in as many years, though the Dolphins never revealed the extent of Williams' foot injury when he was placed on IR in mid-November. The young wideout scored four touchdowns in eight appearances before he hurt his foot, but he averaged just 4.4 targets and 36 yards per game, returning to action 10 months after his rookie season ended with an ACL tear. The Dolphins expect Williams to be healthy for the start of the 2021 campaign, which will be his age-24 season. Because he was undrafted, Williams can become a restricted free agent in March 2022, following the third season of his rookie contract.