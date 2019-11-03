Dolphins' Preston Williams: Retakes field versus Jets
Williams (wrist) has returned to Sunday's divisional contest against the Jets, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Williams briefly left the field to undergo evaluation for a right wrist issue, and his test results appear to have brought good news. The rookie's return is a notable boon for Miami's aerial attack, as he accumulated a pair of receiving scores during the first half.
More News
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Targeted seven times in loss•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Leads pass catchers in loss•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Six targets in loss•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Leads team in targets•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Leads team in receiving•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...