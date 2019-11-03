Williams (wrist) has returned to Sunday's divisional contest against the Jets, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Williams briefly left the field to undergo evaluation for a right wrist issue, and his test results appear to have brought good news. The rookie's return is a notable boon for Miami's aerial attack, as he accumulated a pair of receiving scores during the first half.

