Coach Brian Flores said Wednesday that Williams (foot) is still recovering and mentioned that "we're getting toward the end of the season" in regards to his return from IR, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Flores didn't rule out the possibility of Williams making a late-season return, saying "we'll see if we can get him back," but it certainly doesn't sound like the 23-year-old playing again in 2020 is a sure thing. If the Dolphins make the playoffs it could provide more time for Williams to get healthy, but his chances of playing again during the regular season (and contributing for fantasy purposes) don't look ideal. With Jakeem Grant (undisclosed) and Malcolm Perry (chest) both banged up, in addition to running backs Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), DeAndre Washington (hamstring) and Matt Breida (illness), Miami's offensive personnel could certainly use the boost that Williams' return would provide.