Williams (foot) has been ruled out to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Williams' foot injury comes at an especially inopportune time, as he had four grabs for 60 yards and a score during the first half, and appeared to have been manufacturing solid chemistry with rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post, initial medical evaluations have diagnosed Williams with a sprain. The second-year pro was limited to eight appearances as a rookie due to an ACL tear.