Williams hauled in three of five targets for 24 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 59-10 loss to Baltimore.

Williams accounted for Miami's lone touchdown of the day, a toe-tapping connection with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick with 14 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The undrafted rookie's end-zone grab made up for an earlier drop. It's certainly encouraging that Williams received early opportunities and capitalized, but it'll be difficult to count on him for consistent fantasy production given Miami's struggles on offense.