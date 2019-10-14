Williams caught two of six targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Redskins.

Williams' catch rate left much to be desired Week 6, as he wasn't able to efficiently connect with either Josh Rosen or Ryan Fitzpatrick. The undrafted rookie did look serviceable in the punt return game with Jakeem Grant (questionable) absent, however. Heading into a Week 7 tilt against Buffalo's stout defense, Williams will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.