Williams (foot) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Coach Brian Flores has said that Williams isn't shut down for the season, but at this point it seems unlikely that the second-year wideout has a realistic shot to return in time to play Week 17 against the Bills. It could be more realistic for Williams to retake the field in the postseason, should the Dolphins earn a playoff berth. Through eight games Williams secured 18 of 35 targets for 288 yards and four touchdowns.