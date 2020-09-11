Williams (knee) participated in Friday's practice, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Williams' injured left knee was wrapped during Friday's session, but regardless he was able to take the field for the third time in three days. Williams' status for Week 1 will be revealed after Friday's practice comes to a close.
More News
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Gets in limited work Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Limited in practice•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Avoiding setbacks so far•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Practices after maintenance day•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Cleared for football activities•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Expected to be healthy•