Williams caught four of seven targets for 42 yards during Monday's 27-14 loss to Pittsburgh.

After a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, the Steelers did well to stifle Williams and the Dolphins down the stretch. The rookie undrafted free agent has been a bright spot in what has otherwise been a dismal season for Miami, coming out of no where to record at least five targets in each game this season. The Dolphins don't have a lot of talent around Williams in the offense to make those opportunities count, however, and he has not been targeted inside the 10-yard line since Week 1 -- his only touchdown of the year. Next up is a favorable matchup against the reeling Jets.