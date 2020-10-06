Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said Tuesday that the Dolphins are trying to get Williams more involved in the passing game, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports. "We're hoping to continue to work with him to get him some catches. We know he can be a weapon, we know he should be a weapon ... we need him to," Gailey said.

Williams has been an afterthought in the Dolphins offense through four weeks, ranking fifth on the team in target share behind even running back Myles Gaskin. He has not caught more than two passes in any game this season and his catch rate checks in at just 35 percent. The Dolphins will try to up his involvement in the offense, though part of that will depend on Williams creating separation and presenting a viable target for the quarterback.