Williams suffered a sprained knee during Sunday's win over the Jets and will have an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The team will do additional testing to determine the extent of the damage, but the hope is it's no worse than a sprained knee. That would likely mean the undrafted rookie misses additional time, although the exact recovery timeline will be determined by the results of the MRI. This was Williams' best game of the season, as he posted five receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns.